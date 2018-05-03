National Day of Prayer in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Thursday (5/3) is “National Day of Prayer” and many in the Midlands took part.

At the State House people gathered to bow their heads and lift their hands in prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is observed each year on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

President Trump observed the National Day of Prayer at the White House.

The President also signed an executive order on what he calls the White House’s ‘Faith and Opportunity Initiative.”

He says the order aims to ensure faith based organizations have equal access to government funding and equal right to exercise their deeply held beliefs.