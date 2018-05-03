Ongoing search for suspect wanted in string of car thefts

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s office is hoping you can help them find a suspect they believe is involved in a series of car thefts that reportedly started in the Upstate.

Authorities say the rash of theft began along Highway 121 at the intersection of Interstate 26. Officials say that’s where the suspect is accused of stealing a Ford F-150 that still had the keys in it.

That truck has been described as a 1988 white Ford Pick up with an extended cab and the South Carolina tags DHT139.

Deputies say they believe the same suspect is wanted for a vehicle theft in Duncan and a third in Laurens County.

The suspect is described as standing about 6 feet tall with brown hair in the shape of a Mohawk. Authorities say the suspect has a lot of identifying tattoos on his neck and arms.

If you recognize this man or have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC