P!NK will be LIVE at the Colonial Life Arena in 2019

Kimberlei Davis,

Pink/Courtesy CLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Pop icon P!NK today announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour will extend in to 2019 with an additional 37 spring dates to include a stop at the Colonial Life Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the highly praised show will make a stop at Colonial Life Arena on March 7, 2019.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified FanÒ platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10 AM through Sunday, May 6 at 10 PM. 

Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10 AM, while limited supplies last.

Share

Related

Enjoy SC: Make History Day at the State House
Group wants investigation into R. Kelly’s al...
West Columbia Woman Wins Lottery
What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prim...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android