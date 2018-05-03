P!NK will be LIVE at the Colonial Life Arena in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Pop icon P!NK today announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour will extend in to 2019 with an additional 37 spring dates to include a stop at the Colonial Life Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the highly praised show will make a stop at Colonial Life Arena on March 7, 2019.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified FanÒ platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10 AM through Sunday, May 6 at 10 PM.

Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10 AM, while limited supplies last.