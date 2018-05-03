Sen. Marlon Kimpson Filibusters Personhood Bill In Senate For Final Reading

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Personhood bill is in the Senate Thursday, for the third and final reading before a vote. With such a touchy subject, many senators were heated with their final arguments. The Senate filibuster started around 1 p.m. Senator Hutto thought they might discuss other bills, like those regarding the failed nuclear plant but, the personhood bill is on the Senate floor again.

“With a clearly unconstitutional discussion. Shame on this body. Shame on the House, Shame on the Governor. Women deserve the right to choose,” Sen. Marlon Kimpson (D, Charleston) said.

The bill would make all abortions illegal in the state unless birth would endanger the life of the mother, or there was a case of rape or incest. Those who are against the bill say the precedent has already been set, and it would be against the United States Constitution.

“As the bill currently exists, is unconstitutional. It violates a woman’s rights as announced in Roe vs. Wade back in 1973,” Sen. Brad Hutto (D, Orangeburg) said.

Those who are for the Personhood bill say that is not the case and they want to challenge the constitutionality of the original case, Roe vs. Wade.

“But I think to some people on the right, a lot of republicans kind of embraced that because the idea was to try to get a challenge to Roe v. Wade anyway. Senator Hutto has provided that opportunity,” Shane Massey (R, Edgefield) said.

If the bill is approved the by the Senate it would have to be adopted by the House, and then signed by the Governor.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with that bill, and any bill that reduces abortions in South Carolina. I am for it and I will sign it,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

The Senate has three more general assembly meetings before the session is over. Senator Hutto does not believe it will make it over all the hurdles before time is up.

“But that doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t be concerned. And it surely sends the message to the women of this state, you better not just assume you have rights, you better do something to protect your rights,” Hutto said.

In order to pass, the bill would need 26 Votes and again, they only have three more days to get everything else done before the session is over.