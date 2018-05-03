Spring Valley outlasts Lexington in double OT

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Despite trailing 1-0 after the first half, on the road, Spring Valley was able to tie, then defeat region rival Lexington 2-1 in the second round of the SCHSL 5A State Playoffs.

Matt Hamzy’s equalizer in the 52nd minute evened the scoreboard up after the Wildcats’ Ben Mayer gave them the first lead of the match on a header in the 25th minute.

The Vikings and Wildcats were locked in a 1-1 tie through 80 minutes of regulation and an additional 10 minutes of overtime action. Halfway through the second OT, Jared Vandedberg’s header off a corner kick found the back of the net and was the difference in SV’s victory.

This was the fourth meeting between the pair of programs this season.

Spring Valley faces River Bluff at 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the third round of the SCHSL 5A Playoffs.