Teacher Accused of Kicking Student in the Back

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A Midlands teacher is charged with cruelty to children after deputies say he kicked a 10 year old boy in the back.

Investigators say Windsor Elementary teacher Robert Dill was arrested after the boy’s mother reported the incident.

The child’s mother told deputies the teacher was doing a pull up in the doorway when he kicked the boy.

A spokesperson for Richland School District 2 says Dill is on administrative leave.