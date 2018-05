WATCH: Chapin soars past AC Flora in 4A Playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson commit Will Bethea didn’t get much help from his AC Flora defense Thursday night.

The Falcons committed four errors leading to a 5-1 loss to Chapin in the 4A State Baseball Playoffs.

With the win, Chapin now moves into the winner’s bracket of the lower state semifinals and faces St. James on the road Saturday at 2 p.m.

AC Flora is in the losers bracket and gets Lugoff-Elgin Saturday at 3 p.m.