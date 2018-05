WATCH: River Bluff blanks Dutch Fork in 5A Postseason

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — River Bluff added two in the seventh and added to a 3-0 lead on its way to blank Dutch Fork, 5-0 on the road.

The Gators now advance in the winners bracket of the 5A State Playoffs and face Lexington Saturday at River Bluff.

Dutch Fork is now in the elimination bracket and gets Wando Saturday afternoon.