Woman found dead in Cayce home was wife of doctor charged in 2017 shooting death, coroner says

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed the investigation of a death that was reported on May 1, 2018 at a residence in the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mrs. Vanessa Brooke Biery, 43, was found dead in her home of unknown circumstances. Mrs. Biery’s death was reported by her husband, Dr. Adam Lazzarini, at approximately 7:00A.M.

An autopsy was conducted on May 3, 2018 at MUSC in Charleston; the results of that autopsy are pending.

Biery’s residence was the location of a previous death. Mr. William Player Holland died as the result of a single gunshot wound to the chest. On May 3, Dr. Lazzarini was charged in connection with Mr. Holland’s death.

The investigation of Mrs. Biery’s death by the Cayce Department of Public Safety and SLED is ongoing.