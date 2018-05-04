#15 Coastal suffers 12-6 setback at Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana pitcher Collen Schmidt struck out nine and allowed one run over eight innings to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns (27-20, 13-9) to a 12-6 victory over #15 Coastal Carolina (31-15, 17-5) Friday night at Russo Park.

Schmidt improved to 6-0 as he scattered four hits and walked just one. In addition to Schmidt’s solid effort on the mound, four Ragin’ Cajuns had two hits each while Kennon Fontenot had four RBI, Garvin Bourgeois drove in three and Hunter Kasuls drove in three.

Louisiana raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. CCU designated hitter Zach Biermann got the Chants back in the game with a solo home run in the fourth. However, UL put the game away with five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. The Chanticleers showed some fight by scoring five in the top of the ninth to make it a six-run game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Hayden Cantrelle walked, advanced to second on a failed pick off and scored on an RBI single by Bourgeois through the left side of the infield. After a walk to Kasuls, Fontenot singled through the left side to bring home Bourgeois. Kasuls scored their third run when Fontentot attempted to steal second, but was caught in a run down.

Biermann, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, cut the CCU deficit to two, 3-1, with a solo home run to left field, his ninth round=tripper of the year.

Louisiana pushed it lead to 8-1 in the fifth. Tyler Stover hit a leadoff single and Daniel Lahare doubled to put runners on second and third. Stover scored when Cantrelle reached on an error and Lahare then scored on a sacrifice fly by Bourgeois. Fontenot then cleared the bases with a three-run home run to left field.

The Cajuns added two in the sixth. With one out, UL loaded the bases on a triple, walk and hit by pitch. Kasuls found the hole between third baseman and shortstop to bring home a pair of runners.

In the eighth, a walk to Lahare and triple by Bourgeois gave Louisiana a 10-run lead. Kasuls followed with a sacrifice fly for a 12-1 lead.

Coastal started the ninth with three straight singles by Zach Biermann, Lee Sponseller and Parker Chavers, the last scoring Biermann. Keaton Weisz reached on an error, allowing Sponseller to score and putting Chavers on third. Garrett Sheppard, in his second collegiate at bat, delivered a two-run single to center field. Sheppard would later score on a wild pitch for proceed the 12-6 final.

Zack Hopeck (4-4) suffered the loss as he allowed five hits and seven runs (six earned) in 4.1 innings.

Game two of the weekend series is set for 6 pm (CT)/7 pm (ET) on Saturday (May 5).