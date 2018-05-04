5-year-old dies after being struck in I-20 accident

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margret Fisher has confirmed that the child struck by a vehicle on I-20 near mile marker 57 at approximately 12:50 a.m. on April 27 has died.

According to Fisher, T’liyah Lebronah-Janae Bell, 5, of Aiken was pronounced dead yesterday (May 3) as a result of her injuries.

The vehicle she was in hydroplaned, struck a shoulder barrier, turned around and began slowly traveling into oncoming traffic because the cruise control became stuck.

The driver and an adult occupant of the vehicle were able to extract Bell who they placed against the shoulder barrier away from traffic flow. While they worked to extract a second child from the vehicle, Bell wandered into the roadway and was struck by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle immediately stopped to render aid.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.