WATCH: Berkeley ends Chapin’s season, 12-2 in 4A softball playoffs

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WOLO) — Berkeley scored five runs in the fourth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie on its way to a 12-2 win over Chapin in the 4A softball playoffs Friday night in the lowcountry.

Chapin tied the game at 2 with a home run by Haley Truesdale, but it was all Stags after that.

The Eagles’s season ends in the playoffs, while Berkeley advances to face Hartsville Monday night.

