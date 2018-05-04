Clemson announces 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Clemson, S.C. — Nine former athletes from 11 different sports, and one coach comprise the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The announcement of the 10 inductees was made Tuesday by Bob Mahony, Executive Director of Clemson’s Block C Club. Induction ceremonies will take place the weekend of September 29, 2018, when Clemson faces Syracuse in football.

This year’s class includes Tracey Leone, who was the first women’s soccer coach in Clemson history when the program began in 1994. During the Tigers’ first year of competition, Clemson advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The former United States National Team Player (1987-1991) served as head coach of the Tigers until the 1999 season, and that year her husband, Ray, was named the Co-Head Coach.

During her tenure, she coached two All-Americans and led the Tigers to six top- 15 finishes in the final polls. The Tigers also advanced to two NCAA Final Eights and three NCAA Final 16s. She had an 89-39-4 record during her Clemson career.

JEFF BAKER, Baseball (2000-02)

Leader of two Clemson College World Series Teams

Tied for Clemson record for career home runs with 59 in just three seasons.

Also second in school history in RBIs (226) and seventh in slugging percentage

Hit .334 for his career that covered 196 games, 194 as a starter

All-ACC Tournament as a freshman in 2000

All-Atlantic Region in 2000 and 2001

Played for United States team at World Championships in 2000

First-team All-American as a sophomore in 2001 according to Collegiate Baseball, he was a first-team Baseball America All-American as a junior in 2002. Two-time All-American by NCBWA.

Played 11 years in Major Leagues, including the 2007 World Series.

JIM BUNDREN, Football (1994-97)

Third-team All-American in 1997 according to TheFootball News,Sporting News and Associated Press

First-team All-ACC, 1996 and 1997

Academic All-ACC in 1996 and 1997

Started 47 consecutive games at left tackle, tying a Clemson career record for consecutive starts by an offensive lineman

Started in three Bowl games for the Tigers covering the 1995-96-97 seasons

ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week four times

Inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame in 2007

1998 Clemson graduate

Played in the NFL from 1998-2003 with New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins

GARY CONNER, Soccer (1983-86)

1985 All-American

First-team All-ACC in 1985 and 1986

ACC Player-of-the-Year in 1985

Second on Clemson’s career list for most points with 154

Second on Clemson career list for most goals scored with 67

Tied for 10th on Clemson career list for most assists with 20

Led team in goal scoring in 1984 (19), 1985 (21) and 1986 (16)

Led the ACC in goal scoring in 1985 with 21 and tied for the lead in 1986 with 16

ACC leader in 1985 with 48 points

CORMAC FINNERTY, Track and Field (1989-92)

1991 ACC Cross Country Individual Champion

1992 Runner Up at ACC Cross Country Championships

Member of 1991 and 1992 NCAA All District Teams

2-Time All-American indoors in the 3000 meters

2-time ACC Champion in the 3000 meters

ACC Champion in the indoor mile run

Academic All-American in 1991

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary Cross Country Team

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary Indoor Track Team

CLIFF HAMMONDS, Basketball (2004-08)

Member of Clemson’s 100 th Anniversary Team

Anniversary Team First winner of the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award

2008 Third-Team All-ACC

2008 Team MVP

12 th for most points scored in a Clemson career 1,465

for most points scored in a Clemson career 1,465 First on the Clemson career list for most games played (134)

Second on the Clemson career list for most games started (133)

Fifth on the school’s career list for most assists (473)

Three-Time Academic All-ACC

DANIELLE HEPBURN, Volleyball (2005-08)

2008 ACC Player of the Year

2008 AVCA third-team All-American

Three-time first-team All-ACC

Eight-time ACC Player of the Week

Three-time AVCA All-Region

Holds school records for hitting percentage, blocks per set, total blocks, and block assists

Led Tigers to ACC Championship and ACC record 21-1 record in 2007

Led Tigers to NCAA Tournament in 2007, 2008

LYNDA BETH HUGHES, Women’s Swimming (1985-88)

7 All-America selections and 4 Honorable Mention All-America selections

6-time ACC Champion

2-time ACC Champion, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay

ACC Champion, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay

1988 Olympic Trial Qualifier, 100 butterfly

Currently 8 th in Clemson history in 100 butterfly

in Clemson history in 100 butterfly 3-time All-ACC selection

TRACEY LEONE, Women’s Soccer Coach (1994-1999)

First Coach of the Clemson women’s soccer team

Played on the United States Women’s National Team 1987-1991

Head Coach of the Tigers in 1994-1999 (Co Head Coach with Ray Leone in 1999)

Coached Two All-Americans

Six Top 15 Finishes in the final polls

Two NCAA Final Eights

Three NCAA Final 16s

89-39-4 Overall Record at Clemson

MARIEKE RESSING, Women’s Track & Field (1991-95)

Four-time All-American, including one All-America award for cross country

Placed third in the 3000m indoors at the 1994 national championships

Won the 3000m at the ACC indoor and outdoor meets in 1993

Member of the distance medley relay team that won the ACC Championship in 1994

Earned all-ACC honors nine times for track and field and three times for cross country

Two-time all-District selection for cross country

Member of the distance medley relay team that holds the Clemson record indoors

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in cross country

RICK RUDEEN, Tennis (1981-84)

Set Clemson record for career wins-his 172 victories rank as an unofficial NCAA record

Also won 123 doubles matches, giving him 295 career wins

All-American in singles in 1983 when he won 48 singles matches and 39 doubles matches

Won ACC singles title in 1981 and 1982, he was doubles champion in 1984

Appeared in four NCAA tourneys and played on four top 15 teams

Had a career record of 64-9 against region II teams and 36-7 in ACC play

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary Team