Clemson ranked 14th in final Golfweek poll

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson is ranked 14th in the final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches poll released on Friday afternoon. The Tigers jumped two spots from the previous poll after finishing second at the ACC Championship. This the final 2018 poll voted on by the College Golf Coaches Association. The final season rankings are based on the final top 30 at the NCAA National Tournament.

Clemson is also 14th in the latest Golfstat computer rankings and 16th according to Golfweek.

The Tigers travel to Bryan, Texas for the NCAA Regional Tournament May 14-16. Larry Penley’s team will be the No. 3 seed at the Bryan Regional behind Texas A&M and Baylor. Texas A&M is ranked second by Golfstat, third by Golfweek and third by the Golf Coaches Poll.

Men’s College Golf Polls as of May 4, 2018

Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Vanderbilt, 5. Georgia Tech, 6. LSU, 7. Auburn, 8. Alabama, 9. California, 10. Florida, 11. Illinois, 12. Baylor, 13. Texas Tech, 14. Clemson, 15. Arkansas, 16. Stanford, 17. Texas, 18. North Carolina, 19. Southern California, 20. Arizona State, 21. South Florida, 22. UNLV, 23. Florida State, 24. Kentucky, 25. Wake Forest.

Golfweek/Sagarin Computer Ranking

Oklahoma State, 2. Vanderbilt, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Oklahoma, 5. California, 6. LSU,7. Alabama, 8. Georgia Tech, 9. Auburn, 10. Florida, 11. Baylor, 12. Illinois, 13. Stanford, 14. Texas Tech, 15. Arkansas, 16. Clemson, 17. Arizona State, 18. Texas, 19. North Carolina, 20. UNLV, 21. Southern California, 22. South Florida, 23. Wake Forest, 24. Kentucky, 25. Pepperdine

Golfstat Computer Rankings

Oklahoma State, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia Tech, 5. Vanderbilt, 6. LSU,7. Alabama, 8. Florida, 9. California, 10. Auburn, 11. Baylor, 12. Illinois, 13. Texas Tech, 14. Clemson, 15. Arkansas, 16. Texas, 17. North Carolina, 18. Stanford, 19. Southern California, 20. South Florida, 21. Arizona State, 22. Florida State, 23. Kentucky, 24. UNLV, 25. Wake Forest.