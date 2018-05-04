Former Gamecock Greiner earns call up to the Detroit Tigers Friday

DETROIT, Mich. — Greiner becomes the 51st Gamecock to play in “The Show” and becomes the eighth to currently play in the Major Leagues.

Greiner played in 17 games this season for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tigers, and was hitting .259 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI. Greiner, who is on the Tigers’ 40-man roster, takes the place of Miguel Cabrera, who was put on the disabled list in the corresponding move.

A native of Columbia, S.C., and a graduate of Blythewood High School, Greiner played in 179 career games with 167 starts at Carolina, hitting .278 with 36 doubles, 18 home runs and 120 RBI in his three years with the Gamecocks. Greiner was named to the SEC All-Defensive team in 2014 and earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore. He also earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors and was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America squad in 2012. Greiner was a semifinalist for the 2014 Johnny Bench Award while also being named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list. He helped the 2012 squad to the College World Series championship series and the 2013 team to the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

The Tigers open a three-game series with the Royals tonight at 8:15 p.m. EDT. It is a start of a six-game trip that ends at Texas on May 9.