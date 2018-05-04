Former Kershaw County Sheriff’s employee accused of stealing money

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A former employee with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is on the over side of the law.

Samantha West Connell is accused of stealing money that was supposed to be deposited into the Kershaw County Treasurer’s Office.

The 34-year-old is charged with one count of embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000.

She is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.