George H.W. Bush released from hospital

CNN,

Washington (CNN)Former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital in Houston he was admitted to last month, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

“His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” McGrath tweeted Friday.
Share

Related

Solar Farm Unveiled in Jasper
Teacher accused of telling student to commit suici...
Orangeburg man charged after two incidents involvi...
Sheriff shuts down bar operating illegal strip clu...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android