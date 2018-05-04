No. 12 Gamecocks hit road for Kentucky

The Gamecocks (No. 12/12) play their final SEC series of the regular season starting Friday at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus.

Carolina comes into the weekend with an impressive 42-11 record, including a 14-7 mark in SEC play. Carolina is riding an eight-game winning streak (the longest in the SEC) in which it is outscoring opponents 59-16 and has posted a .348 team batting average on 72 hits (16 of which have been home runs).

Carolina is set to be on TV for the 37th-40th time this season with the Kentucky series.

South Carolina’s opponents for the week came in with a combined 54-44 record. The Kentucky series will be the fourth road series for the Gamecocks in which they are facing a ranked conference foe.