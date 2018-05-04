Orangeburg man charged after two incidents involving a gun

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man has been arrested after two incidents involving a gun.

“This individual seemed to be getting more and more angry and dangerous,” the sheriff said. “Within two days, he had pointed a handgun at partygoers and in another situation, shot into a crowd, injuring a security guard.”

Keon Keitt, 31, was charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a weapon.

Witnesses at a children’s party said that on March 31 Keitt drove up in a rage.

One woman said that while he brandished a weapon, he demanded she pass a message on to a relative. When she confronted him about the weapon, Keitt left, she said.

The following night, a club goer at The Brass Elephant in Vance said she confronted Keitt when she noticed he kept staring at her. She said he later threw a drink on her before unleashing a tirade of names directed toward her.

As she and her friends left the club, an argument broke out between her group and that of Keitt.

Witnesses said four shots rang out as the arguing groups separated. A security guard was shot in the lower arm.

Keitt faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder alone.