Saturn & Mars in the Morning Sky

John Farley,

If you’re an early riser, you’ll be in for a treat over the weekend. In the predawn hours of Saturday and Sunday you’ll be able to see Saturn and Mars near the moon. Sunrise this weekend is at 6:30 here in Columbia.

