Saturn & Mars in the Morning Sky May 4, 2018 10:52 PM EDT John Farley, If you're an early riser, you'll be in for a treat over the weekend. In the predawn hours of Saturday and Sunday you'll be able to see Saturn and Mars near the moon. Sunrise this weekend is at 6:30 here in Columbia.