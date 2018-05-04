SCDOT clear all lanes of I-20 after deadly 10 car pile up

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Traffic was impacted for hours along one of the Midlands busiest interstates following a late morning deadly crash that led to a ten car pile up. The crash happened in the west bound lanes of Interstate 20 just after eleven Thursday morning near the US 378 and Bush River Road at Mile marker 61.

According to SCDOT one car did catch on fire killing the occupant and forcing several others to be rushed to the hospital. According to Lexington County Coroner, Margarete Fisher, the victim in the crash has been identified as 59 year old Kenneth Johnson of Great Falls. Fisher says Johnson died as a result of injuries sustained in the fiery crash.

Officials say the car Johnson was driving in was struck by a tractor trailer causing it to collide with two other vehicles. Authorities say that same tractor trailer continued moving colliding with at least one additional vehicle officials say led to a chain reaction crash. Two other people were reportedly seriously injured as a result of the pile up.

SCDOT Worked throughout the night repair pavement that was damaged by the crash. Late Thursday night all lanes were reopened to traffic.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continue investigating the incident.