Sheriff shuts down bar operating illegal strip club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The show is over for a bar Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says was operating a strip club illegally.

Friday (5/4) afternoon the Sheriff issued a stop work order for “Mi Casita” sports bar and lounge on Decker Boulevard.

Investigators say there have been more than 30 calls to the location from incidents ranging from fights to murder.

Area business owners say its a welcome change.

You may remember back in December the Sheriff’s Department issued a similar order against the Black Pearl Nightclub.