Solar Farm Unveiled in Jasper

Ridgeway, SC (WOLO) — Dominion Energy’s bid to buy SCANA may be in question but that doesn’t mean they won’t have a presence in the state.

Friday morning in Ridgeway in Jasper County the company cut the ribbon on the largest solar farm in the State.

A company spokesperson says the one thousand acre facility will supply power to up to 20 thousand homes in the area.