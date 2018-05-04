Sumter murder suspect captured in Columbia

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Richland County Sherriff’s Office have captured a murder suspect wanted in Sumter County.

Stephen Sennett was wanted in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson after his body was found in Lake Marion on April 25.

Officials say Sennett was seen in the Two-Natch Rd. area earlier this afternoon and was considered extremely dangerous.

UPDATE: Stephen Stennett has been captured. https://t.co/FdvKhhgngJ — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) May 4, 2018

The Sumter County Sherriff’s Office says investigators believe Sennett is responsible for shooting and killing Johnson, but they are still searching for others in connection with this case.

Sumter County Officials are still investigating.

If you have any information please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC