Suspect Arrested in Newberry Co. Truck Theft

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A man accused of stealing a truck in Newberry is in custody.

Investigators say Jonathan McAbee was arrested in North overnight.

Newberry County deputies say he stole the vehicle early Thursday from a convenience store on Highway 121.

He is also accused of stealing another car earlier in the day in Laurens County.