Teacher accused of telling student to commit suicide

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands woman says a teacher told her daughter to commit suicide.

Shandi Wallace says her eight year old daughter was a student at the Montessori school of Columbia.

Wallace says when the girl told her teacher that her ear was hurting the teacher said quote, “commit suicide, then it won’t hurt.”

In a statement The head of the school Karen Kuse said the teacher’s behavior was inappropriate and insensitive and that he has been asked to stay home. Wallace says she has since pulled her children from the school.