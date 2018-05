USC great Justin Smoak, wife Kristin give birth to baby girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Justin Smoak and his wife Kirstin welcomed a new baby girl to the family Friday morning.

According to Kristin’s instagram, the girl’s name is Berkleigh Grace.

Smoak was placed on paternity leave by the Blue Jays and flew down to South Carolina to be with his wife.

The all-star has been on fire lately, batting 11-for-36 (.306 average) with two home runs and six RBI over his last 10 games.