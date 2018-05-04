WATCH: Fireflies edge BlueClaws 2-1 Friday night

COLUMBIA, SC – The force was with the Fireflies on Star Wars Night in front of 5,682 fans at Spirit Communications Park Friday. Rigoberto Terrazas knocked in the game-winning run, Quinn Brodey, with a single in the ninth and gave Columbia a 2-1 victory over Lakewood. It’s the second straight walk-off win for the Fireflies – the first time this has been done in franchise history.

Brodey sparked the rally and doubled to start the bottom of the ninth. Ali Sanchez struck out and then Matt Winaker intentionally walked. Moments later, Terrazas delivered the game-winner off Lakewood reliever Kyle Dohy. It’s the first earned run Dohy’s allowed this season in 10 outings.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead without a hit in the first inning. Daniel Brito reached on a walk with one out. Brito stole second base and put himself in scoring position. The next batter, Danny Mayer, smashed a groundball towards third and Terrazas fielded it cleanly but threw wide of first base (Brito moved to third on the play). Quincy Nieporte hit into a fielder’s choice and scored Brito. The BlueClaws led 1-0 through the first seven innings.

Lakewood had another chance to score in the third, but Hansel Moreno had other ideas. After Jake Scheiner doubled, Nieporte single to left field and Moreno threw out Scheiner at the plate.

Columbia tied the game in the eighth frame. Raphael Gladu reached base on a fielder’s choice and moved up to second after Moreno walked. With two outs, Blake Tiberi delivered a base hit into shallow right field and plated Gladu. Tiberi was one of three Fireflies to finish with multi-hit games (Brodey and Terrazas).

Jake Simon and Joe Cavallaro (W, 3-1) piloted through all nine innings on the mound for the home team. Simon made his fourth start of the season and lasted five frames. The southpaw surrendered just four hits, one walk, and one unearned run. Cavallaro tossed four scoreless innings and registered four strikeouts.

Jeremy Vasquez also extended his spectacular on-base streak to 27 games. The first baseman recorded a single in the second inning. This is tied for the second-longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

Game two of this series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Spirit Communications Park. Anthony Kay (1-1, 2.70) starts on the mound for Columbia and Connor Brogdon toes the rubber for Lakewood. You can listen to the action starting at 5:45 p.m. on FOX Sports Radio 1400 or the TuneIn Radio app. The game is also available to watch on MiLB.tv.

The Columbia Fireflies contributed to the writing of this article.