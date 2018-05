WATCH: Hayden Hurst begins practice with Ravens Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WOLO) — Former Gamecock tight end Hayden Hurst began practices with the Ravens Friday during the first day of rookie camp.

Hurst, the 25th overall pick, was the first Gamecock selected in the first round since Jadeveon Clowney went first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He still holds the USC record for receptions by a tight end.