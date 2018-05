WATCH: Lexington blanks Ashley Ridge, advances in 5A playoffs

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington used a big first half on its way to beating Ashley Ridge, 6-0 in the 5A Girls Soccer playoffs Friday night.

The Wildcats now host Wando at 7 p.m. Monday in the lower state title match.

Wando is looking for their 11th state finals appearance in the last 10 years, while Lexington could get back there for the second time in three seasons (2016).