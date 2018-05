WATCH: Wando beats River Bluff, 2-0 in 5A lower state semis

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WOLO) — Wando edged River Bluff, 2-0 Friday night in the 5A lower state semis, ending the Gators’ season in the playoffs.

The Warriors now face Lexington Monday night at 7 p.m. in the lower state championship with the winner advancing to the state championship match.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV