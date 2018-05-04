Woman, 27, identified as victim of fatal crash in Holly Hill

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An Elloree woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision involving a tractor trailer on Thursday.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said Jessica Nadzon died on the scene from massive blunt force injuries of the head dirung the crash that occurred at the intersection of Bass Drive and Old State Road in Holly Hill.

Nadzon was 27.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

