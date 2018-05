Celebrating Cinco De Mayo

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Before you get ready to enjoy some fiestas for Cinco De Mayo

here’s a little background….The fifth of may celebrates the day the Mexican Army beat France at the battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

The holiday is only lightly celebrated in Mexico.

The United States however, has embraced Cinco De Mayo as a commemoration of fMexican heritage and culture.