Deputies: Man Dies Fleeing Traffic Checkpoint

Crysty Vaughan,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Deputies say a man was killed when his car left the road and struck a tree during  a short pursuit in Irmo Friday night.

According to deputies, the pursuit began in the Fernandina Road area after deputies said he deliberately evaded a joint public safety checkpoint made up of Lexington County deputies and troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Instead of stopping for the traffic safety point, the driver went straight through and initiated a pursuit with our deputies,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When the driver reached the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Saint Andrews Road at a high rate of speed, his car left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.”

