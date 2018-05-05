Sections

Hawaii on Alert- Lava from Volcano’s Eruption Destroys Homes

ABC News,

ABC NEWS– Hawaii volcano eruption sends lava flowing through the streets. Marci Gonzalez reports.

 Two homes on the Big Island of Hawaii have been destroyed by lava from a volcano eruption that started Thursday, while the island was shook by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake Friday just after noon.

At least 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate the area near the volcano. Kim said Friday that all eruptions so far have been concentrated in the southern area.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement he’s activated the state’s National Guard “to provide support to county emergency response personnel to help with evacuations and security.” He’s also signed an emergency proclamation to help provide state money for “quick and efficient relief.”

