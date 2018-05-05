Inexperience, rain in the forecast for Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby entrant Mendelssohn trains for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Friday, May 4, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert is seeking a fifth victory in the Kentucky Derby and he’s got the favorite, too.

Justify is the early 7-2 favorite for Saturday’s 144th Run for the Roses that features a full field of 20 colts. Baffert trains Justify, who has just three starts, and longshot Solomini.

Justify, along with undefeated Magnum Moon, didn’t race as 2-year-olds. They’ll be trying to disprove an old jinx: No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won without racing as a juvenile.

Todd Pletcher will saddle four horses: Audible, the co-third choice at 6-1, along with longshots Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy.

History would be written if Ireland-based Mendelssohn pulls off a victory. No European colt has ever won the Derby.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain at various times Saturday. Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET.

