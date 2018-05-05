Kids Day Superhero Challenge at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Grab the cape and mask, it’s Superhero day at Finlay Park.

City of Columbia officials say you can put your superpowers to the test with a variety of games and activities to challenge your mental and physical strengths at the Kids Day Superhero Challenge Saturday, May 5 at Finlay Park.

The event is free and will feature a Tiny Titans Fun Zone, Superhero Training Camp.

The event is open to ages 5 and up, including adults.

Admission is FREE. There are fees for food vendors.

WHAT: Kids Day Superhero Challenge

WHEN: Saturday, May 5 from 12 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Finlay Park, 930 Laurel Street