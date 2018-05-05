Lexington Coroner Identifies Man Who Died after Reportedly Fleeing Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual police say died during a crash following a police pursuit.

According to the Coroner, the crash happened in the 6000 block of Saint Andrews Road at approximately 10:50PM on May 4, 2018.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Daniel Scott Bunch, 30, of Columbia was pronounced

dead at the scene due to injuries sustained when his vehicle collided with a tree.

Officials say Mr. Bunch initiated a pursuit with Lexington County deputies when he deliberately evaded a joint public safety checkpoint comprised of deputies and troopers from the South Carolina

Highway Patrol in the Fernandina Road area.

Mr. Bunch, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, say officials, left the roadway at the intersection of Saint Andrews Road and Piney Grove Road, traveled down an embankment, and collided with a tree.

Mr. Bunch was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred.