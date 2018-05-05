Lexington grad Sydney Legacy earns All-ACC honor

Clemson, S.C.—Alice Hewson and Sydney Legacy were both named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-ACC Women’s Golf team on Friday. It was the third selection for Hewson and the first for Legacy. It is just the second time in the five years of the program that Clemson has had two All-ACC women’s golfers in the same year. Ashlan Ramsey and Sloan Shanahan were both named in 2013-14.

Both women have helped Clemson to the NCAA Tournament and a program best third-place finish at the ACC Tournament. Clemson begins play at the Tallahassee Regional on Monday.

Hewson was named to the team for the third consecutive year and is the first three-time selection in Clemson women’s golf history. The native of the United Kingdom has five top 10 finishes this year, seven rounds in the 60s and 12 rounds under par. She finished ninth at the recent ACC Tournament and won the Clemson Invitational in March. She has 14 top 10 finishes in her career, most in school history. Her 72.22 stroke average this year is on pace to be the best in Clemson history. Her career stroke average of 72.68 is also the best in school history.

Legacy is one of the most improved players in the ACC this year. The senior has a 72.94 stroke average to rank second on the team to Hewson. She is ranked in the top 60 in the nation according to Golfstat and Golfweek.

Legacy enters the NCAA Tournament with a streak of five straight top 13 finishes, including a 12th place at the ACC Tournament. The native of Lexington, SC is just the second Clemson women’s golfer to post five consecutive top 13 individual finishes (Ashlan Ramsey, 2013-14).