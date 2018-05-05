Pet Adoption- Cinco De Meow Special in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for Cinco De Mayo. The Columbia Animal Services is hosting its annual Cinco De Meow pet adoption special.

Officials say all dogs and cats will be $5, in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming.

When: The Cinco De Meow Pet Special will be held May 5, 2018.

Hours of Operation for Columbia Animal Services include Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

Note: Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS for more information.