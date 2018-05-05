It soon may be illegal to smoke within city parks in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ It soon may be illegal to smoke within city parks in Charleston.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the city council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to ban all smoking in the city parks. That would include e-cigarettes.

Supporters say the move is the next step after similar bans were approved in workplaces, at the Medical University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston and The Citadel.

The city’s website says Charleston has 120 parks with about 1,800 total acres.

City parks director Jason Kronsberg says the main concern is secondhand smoke although littering of cigarette butts is also a problem.

Kronsberg says other municipalities in South Carolina have similar bans. One that doesn’t is North Charleston, where the city council rejected an ordinance in 2012 to outlaw smoking in public places.
