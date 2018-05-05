Sumter Police Investigating Fatal Crash

SUMTER, SC WOLO)– Sumter Police are investigating a single- vehicle crash Saturday that resulted in a woman’s death. According to police, the crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Boulevard Road near

Plowden Mill Road.

Police say, an initial investigation, indicates the 2012 Chevrolet Impala she was driving ran off the left side of the road and flipped several times.

Police say 31 year old Robin Nicole Davis was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey where she

later died.

Davis was not wearing a seatbelt, say police.