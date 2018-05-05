Sumter Police Investigating Fatal Crash

Crysty Vaughan,

SUMTER, SC WOLO)– Sumter Police are investigating a single- vehicle crash Saturday that resulted in a woman’s death.  According to police, the crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Boulevard Road near
Plowden Mill Road.
Police say, an initial investigation, indicates the 2012 Chevrolet Impala she was driving ran off the left side of the road and flipped several times.
Police say 31 year old Robin Nicole Davis was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey where she
later died.
Davis was not wearing a seatbelt, say police.

Share

Related

Dominion Energy Dedicates Largest Solar Farm in St...
Gamecocks clinch series win over No. 4 Ole Miss wi...
Lexington Coroner Identifies Man Who Died after Re...
Romaine Lettuce Recall- E-Coli Health Alert

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android