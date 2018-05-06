#15 Coastal falls, 5-1, at Louisiana, ending conference series win streak at 11

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana scored five runs on just six hits – thanks to five sacrifice bunts and two sacrifice flies, to claim a 5-1 victory over #15 Coastal Carolina Saturday night at Russo Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (28-10, 14-9) clinch the series over the Chanticleers (31-16, 17-6) and snap CCU’s Sun Belt Conference series win streak at 11 (CCU won the last four league series last season and the first seven of this season). It additionally marks just the third conference series loss for Coastal since joining the Sun Belt last season.

Coastal struck first with a run in the top of the first. Cory Wood hit a leadoff single and Seth Lancaster walked. A deep fly out by Kevin Woodall Jr., allowed Wood and Lancaster to move up 90 feet. Wood then scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Biermann.

The Cajuns tied the game, 1-1, in the fourth using a similar formula. Daniel Lahare hit a leadoff double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Bourgeois.

Louisiana took the lead with two runs in the fifth thanks to another leadoff double. Kennon Fontenot hit a ground-rule double. Zach LaFleur laid down a sac bunt but a throwing error allowed Fontenot to score, putting LaFleur on second. After a bunt single moved LaFleur to third, Jonathan Windham hit a sac fly to right to bring home LaFleur.

CCU’s second error led to a run in the sixth. Lahare drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on sacrifice bunt. Bourgeois reached on an error with Lahare scoring from second on the play.

In the seventh, LaFleur had a leadoff single, moved to second on a sac bunt and took third on a single by Jonathan Windham. Tyler Stover laid down a bunt, allowing LaFleur to score for the 5-1 lead.

Hogan Harris (4-1) got the win as he scattered four hits and four walks over six innings while allowing one run with six strikeouts. Jason Bilous (6-2) had one of his better outings of the year, but was the tough-luck loser. He allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with just one walk and six strikeouts.

The series will conclude Sunday at 1 pm (CT)/2 pm (ET).