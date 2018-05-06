Clemson evens series with FSU Sunday

Sports Department,
CLEMSON, S.C. – Every Tiger had at least one hit and scored at least one run in No. 6 Clemson’s 12-7 victory over No. 15 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 35-12 overall and 18-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles fell to 32-15 overall and 14-11 in ACC play.
 
Patrick Cromwell tied the score 2-2 in the first inning with a two-run single. After Logan Davidson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, the Tigers scored five runs in the third inning, highlighted by Grayson Byrd’s three-run homer, his eighth long ball of the year. Chris Williams hit a solo homer, his 14th of the the year, in the fourth inning, then Seth Beer capped Clemson’s three-run fifth inning with a solo homer, his 13th of the season.
 
Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (6-2) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, four runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Seminole starter Andrew Karp (7-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up 10 hits, nine runs (eight earned) and one walk with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.
 
The series concludes Monday at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.
Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.
