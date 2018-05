HIGHLIGHTS: Flora scores two-straight goals to knock off Dreher in 4A playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A.C. Flora scored two unanswered goals, one in the first half and one in the second, to knock off Dreher in the 4A Boys Lower State Semifinal.

The win sends the Falcons to the Lower State Championship Tuesday night, when Flora faces defending 4A champ Chapin on the road.

Dreher’s season comes to a close after Saturday’s playoff loss.