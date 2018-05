HIGHLIGHTS: Gray Collegiate shuts out Brashier in 2A playoffs

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gray Collegiate used a strong defensive performance in a 1-0 win over Brashier Saturday afternoon in the 2A Boys Soccer Playoffs at the West Columbia Soccer Complex.

GCA goalkeeper Patrick Taylor came up big all match long with saves and posted a clean sheet.

The win sends the War Eagles to the upper state championship match Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state final.