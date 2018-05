HIGHLIGHTS: River Bluff blanks Spring Valley, 1-0 to survive in 5A

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — River Bluff edged Spring Valley, 1-0 Saturday night in the 5A lower state semis.

Collin Salters’ goal gave the Gators the only score they’d need, sending River Bluff to the 5A lower state championship match Tuesday night against undefeated Wando.

With the loss, Spring Valley’s season finishes in the 5A playoffs.