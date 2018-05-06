LE walks-off AC Flora, 4-3 in 4A playoffs

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO) — In one of the most bizarre endings to a game you’ll see in baseball, a pick-off attempt gone bad led to a game-winning run for Lugoff-Elgin Saturday.

In the bottom of the seventh, with a runner on, the defending champion AC Flora Falcons attempted to pick off a Demon at first, but an error at first base allowed Bradwin Salmond to score, giving Lugoff-Elgin a 4-3 win.

LE now faces St. James Monday night in an elimination game; AC Flora’s season comes to a close with the loss.