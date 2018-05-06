Man hits tree, dies during pursuit by deputies

IRMO, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina authorities say a man died in a car wreck that occurred when he was being chased by deputies who pursued him because he evaded a traffic checkpoint.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that the man died after a brief pursuit Friday night in Irmo. They said the driver evaded public safety checkpoint where deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were working.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as 30-year-old Daniel Scott Bunch of Columbia. Bunch’s car struck a tree.

The state Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.