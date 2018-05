Pedestrian Killed on Highway in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- A pedestrian was killed in Sumter County Sunday morning.

The vehicle versus motor vehicle wreck happened on Highway 53 in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Coroner, Robert M. Baker.

Baker said Reggie Fulwood, 51, died on scene from his injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled for a later date in Newberry.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.